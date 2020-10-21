Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Identiv posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Identiv had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $19.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INVE shares. Northland Securities began coverage on Identiv in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Identiv from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Identiv from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

INVE opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.66 million, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. Identiv has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $7.04.

In other news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Identiv stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.73% of Identiv worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

