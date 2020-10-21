IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS) Shares Gap Up to $9.98

IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $10.95. IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 533,132 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13.

In other news, insider Julian Tedder acquired 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £457.65 ($597.92).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

