Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) – Desjardins upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.47.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IAG. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

IAG stock opened at C$46.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 1 year low of C$30.38 and a 1 year high of C$76.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 8.60.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$6.68 billion during the quarter.

About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

