Infosys Ltd (INFY) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.14 on October 23rd

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1359 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10.

Infosys has increased its dividend payment by 40.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. Infosys has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $16.62.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INFY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

