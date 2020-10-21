Infosys Ltd (INFY) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.14 on October 23rd

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1359 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10.

Infosys has raised its dividend payment by 40.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of INFY opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. Infosys has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura Instinet raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Nomura raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

