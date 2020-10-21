Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.79-1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $331.7-331.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.61 million.Ingevity also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Ingevity stock opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $94.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.30.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ingevity will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ingevity from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Ingevity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingevity from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

