Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) issued an update on its third quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.79-1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $331.7-331.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.61 million.Ingevity also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.
Ingevity stock opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $94.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.30.
Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ingevity will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Ingevity Company Profile
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.
