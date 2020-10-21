Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 36.42%.

Shares of NYSE NGVT traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $59.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,219. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $94.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average of $52.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

