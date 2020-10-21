Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL) Shares Down 1%

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL) traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.63 and last traded at $28.63. 108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 46,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF by 55.6% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF by 541.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF by 2,711.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

