Insider Buying: Real Estate Investors PLC. (LON:RLE) Insider Buys 120,000 Shares of Stock

Real Estate Investors PLC. (LON:RLE) insider Marcus Daly purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £33,600 ($43,898.62).

Shares of LON RLE opened at GBX 31.25 ($0.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.57, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 32.07. Real Estate Investors PLC. has a 1-year low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 58 ($0.76). The company has a market cap of $50.61 million and a PE ratio of -28.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Real Estate Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.5 million sq ft of predominantly commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

