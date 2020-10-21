Insider Buying: Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Acquires 2,477 Shares of Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $13,029.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,604,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,258,844.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 3,052 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $16,023.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 3,052 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $15,778.84.

On Friday, October 9th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,852 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $14,887.44.

On Monday, October 12th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 8,756 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $45,618.76.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,852 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $14,516.68.

On Friday, October 2nd, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $13,790.76.

On Monday, October 5th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 5,655 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,992.25.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $13,958.94.

On Monday, September 28th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $14,099.09.

On Friday, September 25th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,483 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $12,017.72.

NASDAQ:TIPT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.33. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,828. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $177.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.57. Tiptree Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.19 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 7.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tiptree by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 62.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 10.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 882,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 85,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the second quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance lines, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

