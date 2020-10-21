Insider Selling: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Sells 17,920 Shares of Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,014 ($13.25), for a total value of £181,708.80 ($237,403.71).

Shares of LON CBG opened at GBX 1,055 ($13.78) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,048.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,086.26. Close Brothers Group plc has a one year low of GBX 849 ($11.09) and a one year high of GBX 1,663 ($21.73). The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.41.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 4%. This is an increase from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.70. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is 110.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,212 ($15.83) target price (down from GBX 1,215 ($15.87)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,234 ($16.12).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.