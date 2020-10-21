Insider Selling: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Sells 17,920 Shares of Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,014 ($13.25), for a total value of £181,708.80 ($237,403.71).
Shares of LON CBG opened at GBX 1,055 ($13.78) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,048.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,086.26. Close Brothers Group plc has a one year low of GBX 849 ($11.09) and a one year high of GBX 1,663 ($21.73). The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.41.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 4%. This is an increase from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.70. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is 110.34%.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.
