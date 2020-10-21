Insider Selling: Highland Gold Mining Ltd (LON:HGM) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Highland Gold Mining Ltd (LON:HGM) insider Duncan Baxter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92), for a total value of £60,000 ($78,390.38).
Shares of HGM stock opened at GBX 299.60 ($3.91) on Wednesday. Highland Gold Mining Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 297.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 261.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80.
About Highland Gold Mining
