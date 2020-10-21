Insider Selling: Highland Gold Mining Ltd (LON:HGM) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Highland Gold Mining Ltd (LON:HGM) insider Duncan Baxter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92), for a total value of £60,000 ($78,390.38).

Shares of HGM stock opened at GBX 299.60 ($3.91) on Wednesday. Highland Gold Mining Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 297.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 261.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80.

Get Highland Gold Mining alerts:

About Highland Gold Mining

Highland Gold Mining Limited engages in the acquisition, consolidation, and development of gold mining projects in Russia and Kyrgyzstan. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead. Its Gold Production segment holds 100% interests in the Mnogovershinnoye mine, which is located in the Nikolaevsk area of the Khabarovsk Territory in the far-east of Russia; and the Belaya Gora, which is located in the Khabarovsk region, Russia.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.