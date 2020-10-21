Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) SVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Austin Chandler Willis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Austin Chandler Willis sold 505 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $11,115.05.

On Friday, August 28th, Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $55,225.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $58,350.00.

WLFC traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.36. 15,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,495. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The stock has a market cap of $133.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $74.98 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.

