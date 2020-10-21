INT Chain (INT) Price Hits $0.0240 on Exchanges

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. During the last seven days, INT Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One INT Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, OKEx Korea, Ethfinex and CoinEgg. INT Chain has a market capitalization of $10.81 million and approximately $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00035300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007880 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.91 or 0.04421686 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00029234 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00274137 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, CoinEgg, Allcoin, OKEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

