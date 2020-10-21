Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Releases Earnings Results

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 41,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $2,007,185.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 710,869 shares of company stock worth $36,870,621 over the last three months. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBKR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

