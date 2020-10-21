Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Short Interest Update

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 740,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days. Approximately 23.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICPT. UBS Group lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

ICPT traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.74. 9,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,314. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.09. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $1.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.73% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jason Campagna sold 1,192 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $56,548.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,428.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 1,362,400 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $64,128,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,417,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,978,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,501,192 shares of company stock valued at $71,310,546. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

