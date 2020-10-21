Intercontinental Gold and Metals (CVE:ICAU) Shares Up 14.3%

Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd (CVE:ICAU) shares shot up 14.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 14,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 16,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67.

Intercontinental Gold and Metals Company Profile (CVE:ICAU)

Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. engages in marketing gold and other commodities to artisanal miners and gold refiners. The company was formerly known as Geodex Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. in November 2017. Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

