International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $117.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.48. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.06.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

