International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $124.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IBM’s third-quarter earnings and revenues declined year over year. The results reflect softness across consulting and application management services. For 2020, IBM refrained from providing any guidance, citing business uncertainty. However, IBM witnessed solid uptake of cloud-based solutions and digital transformation offerings, which limited the decline in revenues. Moreover, Red Hat buyout has helped IBM in enhancing containerized software capabilities and strengthening competitive position in the hybrid cloud market. IBM is poised to gain from spin-off of legacy infrastructure services business to focus on hybrid cloud platform enhancement. Notably, IBM stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, stiff competition in the cloud computing market remains a woe. Also, a highly leveraged balance sheet poses risks.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IBM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

IBM traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $116.83. 107,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,612,654. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The company has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.00 and its 200-day moving average is $122.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,819. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.6% during the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

