International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s previous close.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 192 ($2.51) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 299.06 ($3.91).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 106.85 ($1.40) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 131.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 197.67. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a one year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

In other news, insider Stephen Gunning sold 8,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total transaction of £1,134.38 ($1,482.07).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

