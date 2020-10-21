International Consolidated Airlns Grp (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (OTCMKTS:BABWF) shares traded down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.29. 1,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 20,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BABWF)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.