Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) is Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,004 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000.

Shares of BATS OMFL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 38,208 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.51.

