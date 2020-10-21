Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGTA):

10/14/2020 – Magenta Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2020 – Magenta Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2020 – Magenta Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

10/1/2020 – Magenta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/15/2020 – Magenta Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/4/2020 – Magenta Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

MGTA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.04. 1,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,058. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. Magenta Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.58.

Get Magenta Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,698,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,380,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.