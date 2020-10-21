Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (RI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA: RI):

10/7/2020 – Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2020 – Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) was given a new €173.00 ($203.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2020 – Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) was given a new €142.00 ($167.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/30/2020 – Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/28/2020 – Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) was given a new €152.00 ($178.82) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) was given a new €165.00 ($194.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) was given a new €137.00 ($161.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) was given a new €148.00 ($174.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) was given a new €165.00 ($194.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2020 – Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/2/2020 – Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/2/2020 – Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) was given a new €143.00 ($168.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/2/2020 – Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) was given a new €152.00 ($178.82) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

RI stock traded up €0.45 ($0.53) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €143.00 ($168.24). 755,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €138.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €139.03. Pernod Ricard SA has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

