Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Sony (NYSE:SNE)

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 7,680 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,352% compared to the typical daily volume of 529 put options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNE. UBS Group downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Sony by 98.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony by 259.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sony by 41.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony by 188.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sony stock opened at $75.57 on Wednesday. Sony has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $1.30. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sony will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

