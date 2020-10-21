Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,690 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,022% compared to the typical daily volume of 329 put options.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $84.43 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.94. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 72.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $838,723.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,335,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $5,418,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,487,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 429,773 shares of company stock worth $34,576,732. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 40,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

