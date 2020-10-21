Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Futu (OTCMKTS:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FUTU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,725 call options on the company. This is an increase of 410% compared to the typical daily volume of 926 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS FUTU opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86. Futu has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $40.99.

Futu (OTCMKTS:FUTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The health services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $88.72 million for the quarter.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

