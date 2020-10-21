Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,162 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 707% compared to the average daily volume of 268 put options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37,500.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,326.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 205.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 53.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.24. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. BidaskClub raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

