IQ.cash (IQ) Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. During the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $360,343.48 and approximately $194,285.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQ.cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00238381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00084515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00032632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.73 or 0.01316916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000216 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00144817 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash was first traded on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

IQ.cash Coin Trading

IQ.cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

