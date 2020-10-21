IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.65-7.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.3-12.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.24 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.25-6.35 EPS.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $173.50 on Wednesday. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $176.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $179.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IQVIA from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.72.

In other news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $11,750,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,103,371 shares of company stock worth $494,977,443 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

