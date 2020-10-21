IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.93-2.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04-3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.25-6.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. TheStreet cut shares of IQVIA from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IQVIA from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IQVIA from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.72.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $173.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 255.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $176.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IQVIA will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total value of $464,479,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,103,371 shares of company stock worth $494,977,443 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

