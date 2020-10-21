Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at BWS Financial

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) had its price target increased by analysts at BWS Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BWS Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.21% from the stock’s current price.

IRDM has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.40. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $87,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,137.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Hickey sold 27,761 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $743,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,610,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,676 shares of company stock worth $13,123,118 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 54,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 2,457,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,519,000 after acquiring an additional 136,320 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,408,000 after acquiring an additional 834,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,098,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,937,000 after acquiring an additional 28,538 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

