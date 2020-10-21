iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) were down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.86 and last traded at $27.89. Approximately 183,273 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 177,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56.

