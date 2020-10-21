iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.10 and last traded at $28.03. 2,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

