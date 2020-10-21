iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Up 20.5% in September

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,230,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the September 15th total of 10,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,166,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 137.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 53,437 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $84.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.18.

