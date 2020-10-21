Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Short Interest Update

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several brokerages have commented on ISR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Dawson James cut shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Isoray stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Isoray as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEAMERICAN:ISR opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Isoray has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.06.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

