Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Shares Gap Down to $1.15

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.15, but opened at $0.96. Iterum Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 49,957 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

The firm has a market cap of $24.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics PLC will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 56,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $92,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 542.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

