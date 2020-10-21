Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Update

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITRN. TheStreet downgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

NASDAQ:ITRN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,746. Ituran Location and Control has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $299.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $53.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.62 million. Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 30.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 43,199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,341,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.