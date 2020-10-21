J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in J2 Global by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.63 and a 200 day moving average of $70.19. J2 Global Inc has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $104.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.79 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 13.13%. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $160,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup upgraded J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

