James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.13

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.13 and last traded at $50.91, with a volume of 580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.

JRVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.27 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average is $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In related news, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,327,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in James River Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

