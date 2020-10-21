Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Kinder Morgan in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 100,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,519,284. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.88, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7,242.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 316,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,732,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,643,000 after buying an additional 2,009,616 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 62,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573 in the last 90 days. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.