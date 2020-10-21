Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for USANA Health Sciences in a report released on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE USNA traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.07. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $92.26.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $34,655.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $48,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 600,956 shares of company stock valued at $48,078,883 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 20.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 235.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.