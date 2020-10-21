Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report released on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EPD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.03. 118,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,135,553. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 32,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 12,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,357 shares in the company, valued at $33,350,819.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

