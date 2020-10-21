Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Alphabet Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $11.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $11.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $13.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $45.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $66.93 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,686.58.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,573.00 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10. The company has a market cap of $1,054.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,513.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,441.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its position in Alphabet by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 208,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,297,000 after purchasing an additional 45,778 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

