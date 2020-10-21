Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

BK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.68.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 91,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888,854. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $31,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.