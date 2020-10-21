Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Chefs’ Warehouse Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.10 million, a P/E ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.72 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter worth about $1,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 253.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after buying an additional 659,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after buying an additional 337,396 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 13.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

