Jefferies Financial Group Comments on US Foods Holding Corp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of US Foods in a research report issued on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for US Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $24.95 on Monday. US Foods has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -178.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 28.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198,930 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 209.3% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,360,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,797 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in US Foods in the second quarter valued at $31,552,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in US Foods by 102.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,775,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 142.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,341,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,758,000 after acquiring an additional 787,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

