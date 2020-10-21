Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $4.98 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on V. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.62.

NYSE V traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.00. The stock had a trading volume of 40,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,068,964. The company has a market capitalization of $384.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after buying an additional 862,914 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Visa by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $464,786,000 after buying an additional 665,951 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after buying an additional 660,147 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

