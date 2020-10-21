Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on TALKTALK TELECO/ADR’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for TALKTALK TELECO/ADR in a report released on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TALKTALK TELECO/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TALKTALK TELECO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

TKTCY stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.

