Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Wells Fargo & Company’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.98.

NYSE:WFC opened at $22.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.